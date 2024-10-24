LendingClub price target raised to $15 from $13 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Brad Capuzzi raised the firm’s price target on LendingClub (LC) to $15 from $13 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following Q3 earnings. The firm notes LendingClub posted another strong quarter with the company beating its estimates and guidance primarily driven by higher net interest income and better pricing on loan sales.

