LendingClub posts profit on higher loan originations

Feb 18 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp LC.Nposted a fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as its peer-to-peer lending marketplace attracted more customers.

The San Francisco-based company posted an adjusted profit of $7 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $4.1 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 3.8% to $188.5 million.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.