LendingClub posts profit on higher loan originations

LendingClub Corp posted a fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as its peer-to-peer lending marketplace attracted more customers.

The San Francisco-based company posted an adjusted profit of $7 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $4.1 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 3.8% to $188.5 million.

