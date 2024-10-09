LendingClub, Pagaya To Acquire Intellectual Assets Of Tally Technologies

(RTTNews) - LendingClub Corp. (LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, and Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), Wednesday announced the decision to acquire the intellectual property of Tally Technologies, Inc., which ceased its operations in August 2024.

LendingClub will utilize Tally to accelerate the growth of its platform, which offers debt cost reduction solutions to customers. Whereas, Pagaya will incorporate the Tally product to enhance its white-label B2B solutions and deliver advanced credit management solutions.

Currently, LendingClub's stock is trading at $11.61, up 1.57 percent on the New York Stock Exchange, and Pagaya's stock is trading at $10.27, up 1.38 percent on the Nasdaq.

