LendingClub (LC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, LendingClub (LC) closed at $15.65, marking a -0.82% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company that connects borrowers and lenders online had lost 7.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

LendingClub will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LendingClub is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 142.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $262.27 million, up 147.8% from the year-ago period.

LC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +672.22% and +42.22%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LendingClub. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LendingClub currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, LendingClub currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.38, which means LendingClub is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

