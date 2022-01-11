LendingClub (LC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.60, changing hands as high as $24.86 per share. LendingClub Corp shares are currently trading up about 11.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LC's low point in its 52 week range is $9.50 per share, with $49.2058 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.52.

