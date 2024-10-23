LendingClub (LC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

LendingClub (LC) reported $201.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $190.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +85.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how LendingClub performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 5.6% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5.6% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $9.96 billion versus $9.15 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $9.96 billion versus $9.15 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net Charge-off Ratio : 5.4% compared to the 5.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5.4% compared to the 5.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 67.5% versus 74.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 67.5% versus 74.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Common equity tier 1 capital Ratio : 15.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.6%.

: 15.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.6%. Total Non-interest income : $61.64 million compared to the $59.95 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $61.64 million compared to the $59.95 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net Interest Income : $140.24 million versus $129.75 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $140.24 million versus $129.75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Non-Interest Income- Other non-interest income : $3.26 million compared to the $2.23 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3.26 million compared to the $2.23 million average estimate based on five analysts. Non-Interest Income- Marketplace revenue : $58.38 million versus $57.28 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $58.38 million versus $57.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Total Interest Income: $240.38 million compared to the $221.93 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of LendingClub have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

LendingClub Corporation (LC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.