LendingClub (LC) Q2 EPS Jumps 154%

Key Points LendingClub (NYSE:LC) posted GAAP earnings per share of $0.33, beating analyst GAAP EPS estimates of $0.15.

Revenue (GAAP) rose to $248.4 million, up 33% from the prior year and ahead of expectations.

Loan originations jumped 32% year over year to $2.4 billion.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC), the digital marketplace bank known for its personal loan platform and data-driven lending, released its second quarter earnings on July 29, 2025. Headline results far outperformed market expectations: GAAP earnings per share landed at $0.33—more than double analysts’ consensus of $0.15—with GAAP revenue hitting $248.4 million against an expected $227.4 million. That marks a 33% increase in GAAP revenue and 154% growth in diluted EPS (GAAP) from the prior year. Loan originations surged to $2.39 billion, up 32% year over year. This quarter demonstrates the company’s strong growth in originations, improved profitability, and continued traction in its marketplace model, boosted by product and partnership moves. The overall quarter shows tangible progress against management’s key priorities, while the company delivered substantial operating leverage and maintained solid asset quality amid an active regulatory and macro backdrop.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP, Diluted) $0.33 $0.15 $0.13 154% Revenue (GAAP) $248.4 million $227.35 million $187.2 million 33% Pre-Provision Net Revenue (Non-GAAP) $93.7 million $55.0 million 70% Net Income (GAAP) $38.2 million $14.9 million 156% Loan Originations $2.4 billion $1.8 billion 33%

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

LendingClub operates as a digital marketplace bank, connecting individual and institutional investors with borrowers seeking personal loans. Its business is built around a marketplace model, where the company both sells loans to investors and holds some on its balance sheet. Its primary sources of revenue are origination fees, interest income, and servicing fees generated through loan transactions, as recognized in accordance with GAAP.

Recently, the company has emphasized its technology and data analytics—processing vast data sets to inform its credit decisions. Continuous product innovation, such as the new LevelUp Checking product, is a key focus. Strategic partnerships with institutional investors, including extended arrangements with Blue Owl and a new Fitch-rated program with BlackRock, have expanded the marketplace model. LendingClub’s performance depends on scaling its customer base, managing regulatory compliance, and keeping loan credit quality high.

Second Quarter: Key Developments and Performance Drivers

LendingClub reported sharp increases across all major financial metrics. Net income for the period reached $38.2 million, compared to $14.9 million in the same quarter last year. Pre-provision net revenue—a non-GAAP measure of core income before setting aside for potential loan losses—jumped 70% year over year to $93.7 million, as the efficiency ratio (operating costs as a percentage of revenue) fell to 62.3%, down from 70.6% year over year. This means a greater share of each revenue dollar is making its way to the bottom line.

Loan originations increased to $2.4 billion, outpacing both company targets and market estimates. The mix of these loans showcases a shift: $1.7 billion were sold to marketplace investors while $0.7 billion were held on the company’s own balance sheet, a 105% increase in held-for-investment originations from the prior year (Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024). This growing share of retained loans means more assets—and potential risk—remain with the company, but also points to LendingClub’s confidence in its credit models. Marketplace loan sales benefited from expanded partnerships, including the renewal of a $3.4 billion Blue Owl agreement, and the first transaction in the new Fitch-rated Structured Certificates program with BlackRock.

Technology and data analytics continue to underpin LendingClub’s core strategy. Its proprietary artificial intelligence–powered underwriting models now draw from more than 150 billion data cells, accumulated over tens of millions of past repayment events. The company acquired and began integrating new features from fintech platforms such as Cushion and Tally, aiming to enhance its mobile banking experience and provide tools for better spending and debt management. The addition of LevelUp Checking, which offers cashback for on-time loan payments, demonstrates continued investment in rewarding responsible borrower behavior.

Credit performance remained strong, with net charge-offs for held-for-investment loans dropping to $31.8 million from $66.8 million in Q2 2024 and the net charge-off ratio improving to 3.0% from 6.2% in Q2 2024. The provision for credit losses, the amount set aside for potential future loan defaults, rose 12% year over year to $39.7 million (GAAP). This was driven by more loans being retained, not by a deterioration in loan quality, according to management. Deposits climbed 13% year over year to $9.1 billion, with 86% of all deposits covered by Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance.

Looking Ahead: Management Guidance and Future Watch Areas

LendingClub’s management issued guidance, forecasting loan originations between $2.5 billion and $2.6 billion and pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) of $90 million to $100 million. The company also projects return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 10% to 11.5%, signaling expectations for ongoing profitability and growing operating leverage. Management emphasized ongoing focus on risk monitoring, especially as more loans are retained on the balance sheet, and cited continued macroeconomic uncertainty—particularly relating to employment levels—as a reason for prudence.

In the coming quarters, several areas will be important for investors and observers. The mix between marketplace loan sales and loans held for investment continues to shift. Deposit growth remains robust. As LendingClub expects to come under direct Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) supervision in 2025, evolving regulatory oversight represents another key watch area for potential changes to product structure, marketing practices, or costs.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

