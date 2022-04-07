LendingClub (LC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

LendingClub (LC) closed the most recent trading day at $14.62, moving +0.55% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company that connects borrowers and lenders online had lost 7.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LendingClub as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LendingClub to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 151.02%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $262.27 million, up 147.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion, which would represent changes of +672.22% and +42.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LendingClub. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LendingClub is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, LendingClub currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.94, which means LendingClub is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.