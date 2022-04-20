LendingClub (LC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

LendingClub (LC) closed the most recent trading day at $14, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the company that connects borrowers and lenders online had lost 14.76% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

LendingClub will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2022. On that day, LendingClub is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 151.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $262.27 million, up 147.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion, which would represent changes of +672.22% and +42.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LendingClub. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LendingClub is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, LendingClub currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.49, which means LendingClub is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.