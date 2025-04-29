LENDINGCLUB Earnings Results: $LC Reports Quarterly Earnings

LENDINGCLUB ($LC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.10 per share, missing estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $217,710,000, missing estimates of $220,729,339 by $-3,019,339.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LENDINGCLUB Insider Trading Activity

LENDINGCLUB insiders have traded $LC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT SANBORN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,500 shares for an estimated $1,137,095 .

. JORDAN CHENG (General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $522,047 .

. MICHAEL P ZEISSER purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $257,600

ERIN SELLECK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,526 shares for an estimated $105,170 .

. JOHN C. MORRIS sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $35,894

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LENDINGCLUB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of LENDINGCLUB stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LENDINGCLUB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LENDINGCLUB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LC forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.