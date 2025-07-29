LendingClub Corporation Reveals Rise In Q2 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - LendingClub Corporation (LC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $38.18 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $14.90 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.7% to $248.44 million from $187.24 million last year.

LendingClub Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.18 Mln. vs. $14.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $248.44 Mln vs. $187.24 Mln last year.

