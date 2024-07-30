LendingClub Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - LendingClub Corporation (LC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $14.9 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $10.1 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.5% to $187.2 million from $232.5 million last year.

LendingClub Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $14.9 Mln. vs. $10.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.13 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $187.2 Mln vs. $232.5 Mln last year.

