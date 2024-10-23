LendingClub Corporation Bottom Line Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - LendingClub Corporation (LC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $14.5 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $5.0 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $201.9 million from $200.8 million last year.

LendingClub Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $14.5 Mln. vs. $5.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.13 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $201.9 Mln vs. $200.8 Mln last year.

