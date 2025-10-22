LendingClub Corporation Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - LendingClub Corporation (LC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $44.27 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $14.45 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.9% to $266.23 million from $201.88 million last year.

LendingClub Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.27 Mln. vs. $14.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $266.23 Mln vs. $201.88 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.