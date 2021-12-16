LendingClub Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LC

In trading on Thursday, shares of LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.93, changing hands as low as $23.69 per share. LendingClub Corp shares are currently trading off about 11.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.08 per share, with $49.2058 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.05.

