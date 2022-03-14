Lending platform Kredivo scraps $2.5 billion SPAC deal

March 14 (Reuters) - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II VPCB.O said on Monday the company and buy now, pay later platform Kredivo have mutually terminated their $2.5 billion blank-check deal due to adverse market conditions.

