US Markets
VPCB

Lending platform Kredivo scraps $2.5 billion SPAC deal

Contributor
Manya Saini Reuters
Published

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II said on Monday the company and buy now, pay later platform Kredivo have mutually terminated their $2.5 billion blank-check deal due to adverse market conditions. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL3N2VH2VJ

March 14 (Reuters) - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II VPCB.O said on Monday the company and buy now, pay later platform Kredivo have mutually terminated their $2.5 billion blank-check deal due to adverse market conditions.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VPCB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular