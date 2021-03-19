Lenders flock to Trafigura's jumbo US$5.5bn SLL

By Chienmi Wong

HONG KONG, Mar 19 (LPC) - Global commodity trader Trafigura has raised a US$5.505bn syndicated sustainability-linked loan following an overwhelming response from over 30 lenders, in what is one of the largest of such financings.

Bank of China, ING Bank, Rabobank, Societe Generale and UniCredit Bank were the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners of the dual-tranche financing comprising a US$1.855bn one-year European multi-currency revolving credit facility and a US$3.65bn three-year revolver. Natixis and UniCredit acted as coordinators and sustainability agents.

Other lenders joining are: ABSA Bank, AfrAsia Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Arab Bank, Banco de Sabadell, Banco Santander, Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank Al Habib, Banque de Commerce et de Placements, Barclays, Caixabank, China Construction Bank, Citigroup, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Commerzbank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, DZ Bank, FirstRand Bank, JP Morgan, KfW IPEX-Bank, MUFG, Mizuho Bank, National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah, Nedbank, Raiffeisen Bank International, Standard Bank of South Africa, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Toronto-Dominion Bank, UBS and Union de Banques Arabes et Francaises.

Margins on the financing will be linked to ambitious environmental, responsible sourcing and social targets at a corporate level, the company said earlier in the year.

This new SLL structure includes three key performance indicators to be tested annually and verified by a third party. They relate to cutting operational greenhouse gas emissions, responsible sourcing of metals, and growing Trafigura’s renewable power portfolio. The facility agent will apply a penalty or discount on the margin, depending on the number of KPIs met each year.

Trafigura published its sixth annual responsibility report in January laying out targets on greenhouse gas emissions reduction, investments in renewable power, responsible sourcing and improvements in safety and reporting.

In Asia, the largest syndicated SLL is a A$1.4bn (US$1.02bn) loan for Australian infrastructure and engineering services company Downer EDI completed last December. More than two dozen lenders joined in general syndication, making that debut deal for Downer EDI the most widely syndicated SLL in Asia Pacific.

Proceeds from Trafigura's latest borrowing refinance a revolver arranged in March 2020. That loan comprised a US$1.9bn one-year tranche paying 55bp over Libor and an amendment and extension of an existing US$3.6bn three-year piece paying 80bp over Libor.

Both tranches included two one-year extension options.

A syndicate of 51 banks, including MLABs Bank of China, ING Bank, Rabobank, Societe Generale and UniCredit, participated in the March 2020 borrowing. NatWest and Standard Chartered Bank also joined the facility as bookrunning MLAs.

Trafigura, via its subsidiary Trafigura Group, last raised a debut €110m (US$134m) Schuldschein loan in February. UniCredit was the sole arranger of the borrowing, which carries three and five-year maturities.

(Reporting by Chien Mi Wong; Editing by Prakash Chakravarti, David Holland and Vincent Baby)

