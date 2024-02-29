News & Insights

Lender Republic First loses planned $35 mln funding as investors back out

February 29, 2024 — 07:16 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Feb 29 (Reuters) - A group that had agreed to invest $35 million into Philadelphia's Republic First Bancorp FRBK.PK has terminated its offer, the bank disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The group, consisting of veteran businessman George Norcross, high-profile attorney Philip Norcross and former TD Bank TD.TO executive Gregory Braca, cited "failure" of the bank to "take actions and satisfy closing conditions" as the reason behind their move.

Republic failed to file its 2022 annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and schedule the required shareholder meeting to approve the deal within the extended deadline of Feb. 29 for completion of the transaction, the investor group said.

The bank cut jobs last year to reduce costs and exited its mortgage origination business. Its shares were delisted from the Nasdaq in August and now trade over the counter.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Reuters
