News & Insights

PEO

Lender Pekao Q4 profit nearly doubles on high interest income, low costs

February 22, 2024 — 12:10 am EST

Written by Mateusz Rabiega for Reuters ->

GDANSK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Poland's second-biggest lender Pekao PEO.WA on Thursday posted a 95% year-on-year rise in fourth quarter net profit, driven by strong net interest incomeand lower regulatory and provision costs.

The quarterly profit exceeded market expectations, coming in at 1.72 billion zlotys ($431.55 million) compared to 1.57 billion zlotys forecast by analysts in company-provided consensus.

The bank also said it recommended a dividend of 19.20 zlotys per share, as it plans to unload profits stored from 2019 and 2023.

($1 = 3.9856 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Mateusz.Rabiega@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 57;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.