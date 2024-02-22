Lender Pekao Q4 profit nearly doubles on high interest income, low costs

GDANSK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Poland's second-biggest lender Pekao PEO.WA on Thursday posted a 95% year-on-year rise in fourth quarter net profit, driven by strong net interest incomeand lower regulatory and provision costs.

The quarterly profit exceeded market expectations, coming in at 1.72 billion zlotys ($431.55 million) compared to 1.57 billion zlotys forecast by analysts in company-provided consensus.

The bank also said it recommended a dividend of 19.20 zlotys per share, as it plans to unload profits stored from 2019 and 2023.

($1 = 3.9856 zlotys)

