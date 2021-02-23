Lender NSF signals need to raise capital as COVID-19 crisis hits lending

Non-Standard Finance said on Tuesday it needs to raise new capital to stave off future covenant breaches and to address material uncertainties about its going concern status, as extended COVID-19 lockdowns pressure lending volumes.

The subprime lender said net loan book at 2020-end was down by a third compared to 2019.

