Lender NSF signals need to raise capital as COVID-19 crisis hits lending

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Non-Standard Finance NSF.L said on Tuesday it needs to raise new capital to stave off future covenant breaches and to address material uncertainties about its going concern status, as extended COVID-19 lockdowns pressure lending volumes.

The subprime lender said net loan book at 2020-end was down by a third compared to 2019.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

