Lender NSF plans to raise $115.6 mln via share sale

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 17, 2023 — 03:22 am EDT

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

March 17 (Reuters) - British lender Non-Standard Finance NSF.L said on Friday it was looking to raise 95 million pounds ($115.57 million) through an equity sale as part of its proposed business rescue plan.

The loss-making company added it was also seeking to pay back 14 million pounds to compensate some of is customers under the rescue plan.

($1 = 0.8220 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

