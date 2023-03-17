Lender NSF plans to raise $115.6 mln via share sale

Removes reference to NSF as a doorstep lender in headline and paragraph 1

March 17 (Reuters) - British lender Non-Standard Finance NSF.L said on Friday it was looking to raise 95 million pounds ($115.57 million) through an equity sale as part of its proposed business rescue plan.

The loss-making company added it was also seeking to pay back 14 million pounds to compensate some of is customers under the rescue plan.

($1 = 0.8220 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

