Lender Home Credit returning to profit, hits restart after COVID hit

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, March 17 (Reuters) - Czech-based Home Credit, one of the oldest consumer lenders in China and active in eastern Europe and Asia, is seeking to turn a corner and return to profit after the coronavirus pandemic hammered lending and led to sharp losses in 2020.

The group reported a 584 million euro loss for 2020 on Wednesday although it said it showed a 35 million euro net profit in the second half of the year.

Lending is up again, with Home Credit branches in its nine markets issuing 47,900 loans per day on average in the fourth quarter, or roughly one every two seconds, compared to 39,600 loans on average in the second quarter last year.

But loans are smaller, with the average size cut in half at 450 euros and the average maturity down to nine months, from 20.

"We were profitable in the second half of 2020. Volumes were up. Costs are down on a run rate basis, which is the result of a digitalisation of our different sales channels. Risk costs have also gone down," Home Credit's Chief Executive Jean-Pascal Duvieusart said in a telephone interview.

"The key point is that COVID is behind, that is the key feeling."

Duvieusart saw a transitional phase for the consumer lender - which scrapped IPO plans in Hong Kong in 2019 - was starting after its loan portfolio shrank to 12.7 billion euros last year, from 20.2 billion euros.

He said a return to that level would take two years and a return to net profit level of 400 million euros, as it posted in 2019, would take a similar time.

Controlled by Czech businessman Petr Kellner's PPF Group, Home Credit counts China and Russia as its biggest markets for business. It is also present in India, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Duvieusart said markets were growing again but none were standing out.

"2021 will definitely be profitable, not massively profitable but profitable," he said, adding it planned investments such as into more digitalisation.

In China, he said 96% of new customer acquisition is done digitally.

He said the world was not clear of the pandemic but economic trends were improving. Digitalisation was helping it adapt.

"So even if there is a lockdown, if the economy is moving forward, we are able to win customers," Duvieusart said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by David Evans)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.