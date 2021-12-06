Lender Amigo plans $128 mln contribution under new rescue plan

Dec 6 (Reuters) - British sub-prime lender Amigo AMGO.L said on Monday it plans to contribute 97 million pounds ($128.32 million) under a new business rescue proposal, revised up from 35 million pounds that it had previously estimated.

Amigo also said that the country's financial regulator had informed the lender that it might impose a requirement on the company's regulatory permissions, which could restrict it from continuing its business.

The Financial Conduct Authority's investigation into Amigo is still ongoing.

($1 = 0.7559 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

