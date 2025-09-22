LEN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $121.83, changing hands as low as $121.10 per share. Lennar Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEN's low point in its 52 week range is $98.4201 per share, with $182.2403 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.59. The LEN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.