LEN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.70, changing hands as low as $100.44 per share. Lennar Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEN's low point in its 52 week range is $72.385 per share, with $117.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.57. The LEN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

