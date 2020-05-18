LEN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.05, changing hands as high as $55.38 per share. Lennar Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEN's low point in its 52 week range is $25.42 per share, with $71.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.17. The LEN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

