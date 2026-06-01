Lemonade's Improving Loss Ratio Is the Real Story. Here's Why It Matters More Than Growth.

Key Points

Lemonade's top-line growth continues to accelerate.

It's keeping costs steady as it scales, and management expects to become adjusted EBITDA-profitable by the end of this year.

The company's underwriting is improving over time, and the loss ratio is already in its target range.

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Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) has been a divisive stock over its six years as a public company.

While it's demonstrating powerful growth and introducing an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven alternative in a stodgy, traditional industry, does it really have a distinctive edge? And given its ongoing losses, the delightful approach to insurance may not actually be the better one.

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However, Lemonade's profits have been improving, and it's showing the naysayers that it can actually run an efficient, money-making insurance business that offers customers a positive experience. The way investors can see that isn't in the growth, which has been compelling from day one, but in the company's loss ratio.

Here's the real story on why Lemonade may be more of a competitor than some investors might think.

More than high growth

Lemonade is showing incredible potential as an insurance business. Its chatbots handle onboarding and claims processing, and that's attracting hundreds of thousands of new members looking for a better insurance experience. In-force premium (IFP), the top-line metric for insurance companies, increased 32% year over year in the 2026 first quarter and continues to accelerate even as the base grows, an impressive feat. IFP is the average annual premium, which is why it tells a more important story than revenue. Revenue, though, is also growing fast, up 71%.

However, anyone in business knows that sales growth is not enough. A company only really makes money if revenue growth outpaces costs, and there are net profits at the end. That's why the market has been iffy about Lemonade, which has yet to report a profit even on an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) basis.

Many excellent companies spent years building their businesses before they scaled enough to become profitable, and Lemonade is confident that it can get there, and at this point, soon. Management touts, for example, that IFP is rapidly outpacing expenses, and employee count has decreased as IFP accelerates. It's guiding for break-even adjusted EBITDA by the end of this year and positive net income next year.

Why the loss ratio matters

For insurance companies, an added profitability metric that determines whether they will make money is the loss ratio. This measures how much the company pays out in claims. Obviously, it needs to be below 100%, because the company will otherwise end up with nothing left.

Lemonade's long-term goal is to keep the loss ratio under 70%, and as underwriting improves, that's been happening.

Here's how it's played out over the past year:

Metric Q1 26 Q4 25 Q3 25 Q2 25 Q1 25 Gross loss ratio 62% 52% 62% 67% 78% Gross loss ratio TTM 61% 64% 67% 70% 73% Net loss ratio 63% 53% 64% 69% 82%

As AI algorithms continue their work, keeping costs down and matching rates to risk more efficiently, Lemonade is getting closer to net profitability. Management is aiming for that to happen next year, at which point the company could really take off.

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in Lemonade. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.