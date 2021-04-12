Lemonade's $800 Billion Market Opportunity -- and Why It Could Win

Insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) has generated some impressive results in recent years, but the company's most exciting growth opportunity so far is yet to be reflected in the numbers. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on April 5, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss why Lemonade could have success with a huge addressable market the company recently entered.

Matthew Frankel: Lemonade, I recently bought more shares after the pullback. Not too recently, that's why I can say the name. But I bought some more Lemonade, I love their business, I love that they're getting into life insurance. I've heard fantastic things about the customer experience on the life insurance side of the business. As I mentioned before on the show, life insurance is just like auto lending with Upstart, like I just mentioned. It's just an area that's begging to be disrupted. If you've applied for traditional life insurance, the process is terrible. It just is. I had to physically drive to somebody's office. I had to have a nurse come to my house and take blood and weigh me. Not only was it an invasive process, it was a few hours of my time. Meanwhile, Lemonade is approving people in like 10 seconds or something crazy like that. No medical exams, no nothing. The way they're able to do that, they're excluding certain high-risk customers. If you're on a medication for COPD or something like that then they can't write you insurance at this time.

Jason Moser: Yeah. They have lines that will just automatically eliminates people from even consideration.

Frankel: Right. But if you're a healthy individual with no risky medications, no big red flags, it takes no time at all. It's such a welcome change from the traditional life insurance process. There are a lot of insurance disruptors focusing on auto insurance and things of that nature. The auto insurance and homeowners insurance which is Lemonade's core business so far, they're not as needing disruption as life insurance is. When I bought life insurance from Geico, I did it online. It took about 20 minutes and I had insurance. I could print out my cards. It really wasn't that painful of a process.

Moser: Yeah.

Frankel: Same thing with homeowners insurance. We bought our house, I made one call, it took 10 minutes, we had homeowners insurance. Life insurance is a terrible process. I can't overemphasize just how bad it is. That's what I'm most excited about with Lemonade. That they are really going all-in on this life insurance market more so than any of the other big disruptors.

Moser: Yeah.

Frankel: There's potential in making the auto insurance process better than some of these other insurance industries. But I guess that if you could just find a terrible industry and make it better. Life insurance is something like a $4 trillion market worldwide. Don't quote me on that exact figure, I'll look it up. I'm sorry, that's the total insurance market. Life insurance is $800 billion if I remember. That's a huge marketing opportunity. If Lemonade could capture even a few percent of that, which I don't see being out of the realm of possibilities given how quick and efficient their process is. Word of mouth works wonders when something is just so much better. I could see them doing big things in the next few years.

Jason Moser has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of Lemonade, Inc.. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Lemonade, Inc. and Upstart Holdings, Inc.. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.