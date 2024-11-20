Lemonade upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded Lemonade (LMND) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $42, up from $23, following the investor day. Lemonade “charted an ambitious goal” of growing its business from $1B in premiums to $10B over the next few years, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds the company charting a path to net profit positive exiting 2027, which is significantly more optimistic than consensus estimates. It believes the next phase of Lemonade’s growth will be driven by its “differentiated” technology.

