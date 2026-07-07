Lemonade Stock Surges 88.7% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?

Shares of Lemonade LMND have gained 88.7% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 8.2%.

Strong premium growth, improving underwriting performance and continued progress toward profitability have driven the stock. Growth in in-force premium, expanding multi-policy adoption, Lemonade auto and its AI-driven platform have supported revenue growth and operating efficiency. While sustained premium growth, improving profitability and higher customer retention could support further upside, the stock's premium valuation may limit multiple expansion. The company has surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average of 25.8%.

Lemonade’s shares have outperformed its peers, including EverQuote Inc. EVER and Hamilton Insurance HG, which have gained 7% and 63.4%, respectively, while Root Inc. ROOT has lost 46.5% in a year.

1-Year Price Performance: LMND, EVER, HG, ROOT & Industry



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Growth Estimates for LMND

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 and 2027 earnings indicates a 23.6% and 49% year-over-year increase, respectively.

The consensus estimates for 2026 and 2027 revenues suggest year-over-year improvements. LMND has a Growth Score of A.

Muted Analysts' Sentiment on LMND

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMND's 2026 and 2027 earnings has witnessed southbound movement, respectively, in the past 30 days.







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Factors in Favor of LMND

Lemonade's AI-driven operating model enhances underwriting, pricing, claims automation and customer service, supporting a scalable, low-cost business model. The company's operating efficiency continues to improve, with in-force premium per employee exceeding $1 billion in the first quarter of 2026, nearly tripling over the past four years. Meanwhile, underwriting performance continues to improve, with the gross loss ratio declining despite winter storm-related losses. Disciplined underwriting and favorable prior-year reserve development drove a 159% increase in gross profit in the first quarter, reinforcing the company's path toward sustained profitability.

Pet Insurance and Lemonade Auto continue to post strong growth, while rising multi-policy adoption improves customer retention and lifetime value, supporting long-term premium growth. Its multi-product strategy enhances customer lifetime value through cross-selling opportunities while supporting a recurring, subscription-like revenue model. Strong customer retention and engagement continue to fuel growth, with management forecasting 32% revenue growth for the second quarter and 33% for full-year 2026.

Lemonade’s in-force premium (IFP) reached $1.33 billion at the end of first-quarter 2026, marking the 10th straight quarter of accelerating growth. This momentum reflects the growing contribution of its AI- and automation-driven platform, which enables efficient scaling. Customer growth and higher premiums per customer continue to drive premium expansion. Management has outlined a long-term goal of increasing IFP to $10 billion.

A major strength of the business is its reinsurance strategy, which shifts a substantial portion of claims risk to partners, helping stabilize earnings and reduce volatility. Strong premium growth and a lower reinsurance ceding rate enable the company to retain a larger share of premiums, contributing to revenues. Management expects the favorable reinsurance structure to continue supporting results through at least mid-2026.

Although profitability remains a challenge, margins are improving, free cash flow has turned positive, and management expects EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2026. Lemonade exited the first quarter with approximately $1.1 billion in cash and investments and raised its full-year 2026 outlook, reflecting confidence in sustained premium growth, improving profitability and continued business momentum.

Risks for LMND

Lemonade's premium valuation remains a key concern. It trades at a 12-month trailing price-to-book ratio of 11.67X, well above the industry average of 2.96X and its three-year median of 3.97X. The elevated valuation leaves limited room for multiple expansion.

The company's results also remain exposed to catastrophe losses. Although weather-related claims were manageable in the first quarter, severe storms, hurricanes, wildfires or other catastrophic events could materially increase claims costs, pressure underwriting margins and lead to earnings volatility.

Additionally, Lemonade continues to invest heavily in customer acquisition. Sales and marketing expenses rose more than 50% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. These could weigh on margins if customer acquisition and retention fail to deliver adequate returns. While marketing efficiency remains strong, maintaining it will be important for long-term profitability.

Conclusion

Lemonade is well-positioned for long-term growth, supported by strong premium expansion, an AI-driven operating model and improving profitability. Its diversified product portfolio, disciplined underwriting and reinsurance strategy strengthen its competitive position. Its favorable growth estimates and positive free cash flow are other positives.

However, given a premium valuation and catastrophe exposure remain key risks, it is wise to adopt a wait-and-see approach for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.