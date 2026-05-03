Lemonade Stock Sank After Its Q1 2026 Earnings -- Here's the Next Move for Investors

Key Points

Lemonade generally had a positive Q1 2026 earnings report.

The stock price still dropped.

The artificial intelligence (AI) insurance company isn't profitable and is richly valued.

10 stocks we like better than Lemonade ›

An analysis of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks' performance suggests that investors are less patient with the technology's promises and want to see it deliver greater profitability. That's affecting companies of all sizes, including AI-focused insurance company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND).

While its recent Q1 2026 earnings showed many bright spots, it still wasn't enough to win over the markets. The stock price closed nearly 15% lower on the day of the report.

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What happened in the earnings report?

As mentioned, Lemonade reported some positive updates, including premiums per customer rising 7%, total customers increasing by 23%, and revenue jumping 71% from the same period a year ago. It also reported gross profit of a little over $100 million, which was 159% higher than Q1 2025.

For Q2 2026, the company expects revenue of $287 million to $290 million, a noticeable increase from the roughly $164 million reported for the same period a year earlier.

Still, it was the net loss of around $36 million and rich valuation metrics that seemed to outweigh the positives.

Execution for Lemonade, patience for investors

The insurance provider is still worth considering as an investment, especially given what may be an early lead in integrating AI into insurance operations at scale.

"The question, then, is not whether incumbents can 'use AI.' Of course they can. And they should. The question is whether they can rearchitect themselves to close the gap to Lemonade," CEO Daniel Schreiber wrote in a company post in March.

For long-term investors, the next step will be to have the patience to let Lemonade turn its AI edge into tangible value, such as increased profitability, so that the rest of the market starts to view the company in a more favorable light.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.