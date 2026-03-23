Lemonade Stock Outpaces Industry, Trades at a Premium: Should You Buy?

Shares of Lemonade Inc. LMND have rallied 26.9% in the last six months, outperforming the industry, the Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite.



Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, pet, car and life insurance, backed by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics. It operates through full-stack insurance carriers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

LMND vs. Industry, Finance, S&P 500 in Six Months



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Its peer Root Inc. ROOT, a provider of automobile and renters insurance products, envisions being the largest and most profitable personal lines insurance carrier in the United States. It has gained 6% year to date. Another of LMND’s peers, EverQuote Inc. EVER, an online insurance marketplace, has gained 35.8% in the same time frame.

LMND Shares Are Expensive

The stock is overvalued compared to its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-book multiple of 8.99, higher than the industry average of 2.06.



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LMND is expensive when compared with Root and EverQuote.

What’s Driving LMND?

Lemonade is a technology-first insurer that leverages data, artificial intelligence, and automation to drive efficiency and build a scalable, cost-effective operating model. Initially focused on renters and homeowners insurance, the company has diversified into auto, pet, and life insurance—supported in part by its acquisition of Metromile. It has broadened its revenue streams and reduced dependence on any single product line.



This multi-product strategy strengthens customer lifetime value through cross-selling and supports a recurring, subscription-like revenue model. Strong retention trends and ongoing customer engagement have contributed to steady growth, with management projecting 2026 revenues in the range of $1.19 billion. The auto segment, in particular, is outperforming expectations, with growth expected to accelerate further due to expansion into new states and increased brand investment.



Lemonade’s in-force premium (IFP) reached $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter, marking nine consecutive quarters of accelerating growth. This momentum was driven by a compelling product suite and continued enhancements in AI-powered pricing and risk segmentation. Management anticipates IFP to grow to approximately $1.63 billion by the end of 2026.



Its key strength lies in its reinsurance strategy, which transfers a significant portion of claims risk to partners, helping stabilize earnings and reduce volatility. Meanwhile, Lemonade continues to invest heavily in its technology platform. Its proprietary AI systems, including AI Maya and AI Jim, streamline underwriting and claims processing. These capabilities have contributed to improved operational efficiency, with the company achieving a relatively low loss adjustment expense (LAE) ratio of around 7%, improving by roughly 600 basis points over the past three years.



Geographic expansion, particularly in Europe, provides an additional growth lever with diversification benefits and lower catastrophe exposure.



Despite these positives, profitability remains elusive. While margins are improving, free cash flow has turned positive, and costs are being managed. The company still expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $50 million in 2026.

Estimate Revision Trend for Lemonade

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMND’s 2026 earnings has moved south, while that for 2027 has moved north in the past 30 days.



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The consensus estimate for Root’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has witnessed no movement in the past 30 days. However, estimates for EverQuote’s 2026 and 2027 earnings have been northbound in the same time frame.

Optimistic Growth Estimates for LMND

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 and 2027 earnings indicates a 22.3% and a 59.3% year-over-year increase, respectively. The consensus estimates for 2025 and 2026 revenues suggest year-over-year improvements, too. LMND has a Growth Score of A.

How to Play LMND Stock

Lemonade is pursuing growth by acquiring profitable businesses and prioritizing its car insurance segment, which it expects to be a key driver of growth. Alongside diversification into renters, homeowners, pet and life insurance, the company seeks to expand its market presence. Leveraging technology and AI for efficiency and a competitive edge, Lemonade aims to scale operations and achieve significant expansion. Lemonade has set a target of growing in-force premiums, supporting its ambition of tenfold growth.



However, given a premium valuation and still persisting earnings pressure, it is wise to adopt a wait-and-see approach for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.