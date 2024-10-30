Lemonade sees Q4 revenue $144M-$146M, consensus $144.66M

Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA (29M)-(25M).
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LMND:
- Lemonade options imply 12.8% move in share price post-earnings
- Lemonade call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Lemonade price target lowered to $14 from $15 at Jefferies
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.