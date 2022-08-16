Lemonade Sees Brighter Days Ahead -- Time to Buy?

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) recently reported its second quarter earnings, and the company lost nearly $68 million on just $50 million in revenue. However, management is taking steps to get the cash burn under control and gave some strong future projections. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP, takes a closer look at the numbers and what investors should watch going forward.

**Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 12, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 15, 2022.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

