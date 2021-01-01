Markets
LMND

Lemonade Says It Now Has Over 1 Million Active Clients

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is entering 2021 with a customer list of more than 1 million names. On Thursday, the disruptive insurance company announced that it has racked up such numbers within a little over four years of its launch.

This speed contrasts very favorably with insurance powerhouses such as Geico and State Farm, which both hit that milestone only after being in business for decades. According to Lemonade, Geico took 28 years to reach that goal, while State Farm took 22 years.

Pair of hands holding an insurance policy.

Image source: Getty Images.

"We're proud to hit the one million customer mark so early in the life of the company," said Chief Operating Officer and co-founder Shai Wininger. "With every new customer, our system grows smarter, our underwriting gets better, and our prices become more accurate and fair."

One factor that helped bolster the company's customer numbers was a relatively quick and wide rollout. The young company operates in most U.S. states and in three European countries. It also offers a decent variety of products for an insurer at such an early stage, with coverage available for health, homeowners, and renters insurance, among others.

Lemonade is still in growth mode, with in-force premiums nearly doubling on a year-over-year basis to almost $189 million in its most recently reported quarter. More growth is surely in the cards. Customer take-up has been robust, and the global insurance industry market is estimated to be worth around $5 trillion.

Despite the company's encouraging announcement, the stock was a bit of a lemon on Thursday. It fell by 5.7% on the day, in contrast to the 0.6% rise of the S&P 500 index.

Find out why Lemonade, Inc. is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Lemonade, Inc. is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMND

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular