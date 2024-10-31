Lemonade rises 21.5%

Lemonade (LMND) is up 21.5%, or $4.03 to $22.78.
- Closing Bell Movers: Microsoft, Meta both down about 3% despite earnings beats
- Lemonade raises FY24 revenue view to $522M-$524M, consensus $514.47M
- Lemonade reports Q3 EPS (95c), consensus ($1.03)
- Lemonade sees Q4 revenue $144M-$146M, consensus $144.66M
- Lemonade options imply 12.8% move in share price post-earnings
