Lemonade rises 15.8%

Lemonade (LMND) is up 15.8%, or $6.35 to $46.49.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LMND:
- Target downgraded, Chewy upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Lemonade rises 11.9%
- Lemonade upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley
- Lemonade rises 17.6%
- Lemonade illustrates net present value per share of $90-plus
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.