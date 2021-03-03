Lemonade Reports Strong Earnings -- But What's Next?

In this video I will be going over Lemonade's (NYSE: LMND) Q4 earnings report and talk about what's next for the fintech company. The company has enjoyed steady growth in 2020. It reported in force premium (IFP) $213M +87% -- a 5% beat. Gross Earned Premium (GEP) +92% year-over-year to $50M -- a 6% beat. Premium user was up 20% to $213. The addition of pet insurance certainly gave them a boost, as homeowner & pet now equal 40% of new business in Q4. Also, roughly 50% of IFP attributable to their pet product at year-end was generated by cross sales to existing customers.

We will have to wait for Q1 to get more information regarding term life but it's expected to look promising. Don't let the decrease in revenues fool you. Revenues were severely hurt by Lemonade's 2020 accounting change, keeping it from recognizing ceded premiums. You can expect Lemonade to continue to roll out new products and expand geographically. The company looks good and healthy.

Find out why Lemonade, Inc. is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Lemonade, Inc. is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Neil Rozenbaum owns shares of Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil Rozenbaum is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.