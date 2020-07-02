Lemonade, which provides online self-serve renters and homeowners insurance, raised $319 million by offering 11 million shares at $29, above the upwardly revised range of $26 to $28. The company had originally filed for a price range of $23 to $26. Baillie Gifford, a new investor, indicated an interest in purchasing $100 million of the IPO. Lemonade plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol LMND. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company and Barclays acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Lemonade prices IPO at $29, above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.