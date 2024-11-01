Lemonade price target raised to $25 from $18 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Lemonade (LMND) to $25 from $18 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm says Lemonade had one of its most robust quarters, across sales and profitability. The company expects to see revenue growth outpace operating expenses, which should drive increased levels of profitability and turn EBITDA positive by end of 2026, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

