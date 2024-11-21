BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Lemonade (LMND) to $15 from $13 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. The firm is shifting its valuation methodology to embed a capital raise in outer years, though its higher target price now assumes a less dilutive raise following the recent run-up in the stock price, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LMND:
- Lemonade price target raised to $44 from $25 at Piper Sandler
- Lemonade price target raised to $15 from $13 at BMO Capital
- Lemonade rises 15.8%
- Target downgraded, Chewy upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Lemonade rises 11.9%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.