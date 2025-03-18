Lemonade Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lemonade.

Looking at options history for Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $180,065 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $560,364.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $48.0 for Lemonade, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lemonade's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lemonade's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $48.0, over the past month.

Lemonade Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMND CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $16.6 $16.3 $16.45 $30.00 $202.3K 414 125 LMND PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.7 $20.5 $20.7 $45.00 $103.5K 1 0 LMND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.0 $4.8 $5.0 $48.00 $61.0K 6 1 LMND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.5 $8.3 $8.5 $32.00 $53.5K 121 64 LMND PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.0 $18.3 $18.5 $42.00 $46.2K 103 50

About Lemonade

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes. The company is using technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and social impact to deliver delightful and affordable insurances. Geographically, it operates in California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Oregon and others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lemonade, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Lemonade With a trading volume of 1,272,405, the price of LMND is down by -5.0%, reaching $35.13. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Lemonade

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $47.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Lemonade, targeting a price of $34. * An analyst from Citizens Capital Markets has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lemonade, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.