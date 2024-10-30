Lemonade options imply 12.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Lemonade (LMND) is 3.7x normal with calls leading puts 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 12.8%, or $2.42, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 20.9%.

