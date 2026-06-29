Lemonade (LMND) Surges 5.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Lemonade (LMND) shares rallied 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $58.86. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Lemonade has broadened its business beyond renters and homeowners insurance by expanding into auto insurance through the Metromile acquisition, as well as pet and life coverage. This diversification strengthens its revenue base and reduces dependence on any single product line.



The auto segment continues to outperform expectations, with management anticipating accelerating growth driven by total addressable market expansion from new state launches and increased brand and growth investments.



Lemonade’s reinsurance structure plays a key role in stabilizing financial performance by transferring a meaningful portion of claims costs to reinsurance partners, thereby reducing earnings volatility. As a technology-focused insurer, the company continues to invest heavily in digitization and automation. Geographic expansion remains another important growth driver.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.56 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Revenues are expected to be $289 million, up 76.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Lemonade, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LMND going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Lemonade is part of the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry. Hamilton Insurance (HG), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.1% higher at $33.55. HG has returned 7.4% in the past month.

For Hamilton Insurance, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.93. This represents a change of -40% from what the company reported a year ago. Hamilton Insurance currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.