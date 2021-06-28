Lemonade (LMND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lemonade (LMND) closed the most recent trading day at $110.85, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 23.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.34%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMND as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, LMND is projected to report earnings of -$0.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.72%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $26.8 million, down 10.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.53 per share and revenue of $118.87 million, which would represent changes of +2.75% and +25.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMND. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.54% lower. LMND currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LMND in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

