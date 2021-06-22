Lemonade (LMND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lemonade (LMND) closed the most recent trading day at $101.89, moving -0.89% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 27.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 0.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LMND as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.89, up 49.72% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.8 million, down 10.37% from the year-ago period.

LMND's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.53 per share and revenue of $118.87 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.75% and +25.92%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LMND. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.54% lower. LMND currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.