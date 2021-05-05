Lemonade (LMND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lemonade (LMND) closed at $81.08, marking a -3.1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMND as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 11, 2021.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.15 per share and revenue of $115 million, which would represent changes of +13.22% and +21.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMND should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.35% higher within the past month. LMND is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.