Lemonade (LMND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lemonade (LMND) closed the most recent trading day at $89.40, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.77% in that time.

LMND will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.40 per share and revenue of $115 million. These totals would mark changes of +6.34% and +21.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LMND. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.41% lower. LMND currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

