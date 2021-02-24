Lemonade (LMND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lemonade (LMND) closed at $129.02, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LMND as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2021.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMND. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LMND is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

