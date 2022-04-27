Lemonade (LMND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lemonade (LMND) closed at $20.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 30.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.08%.

Lemonade will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.43, down 76.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.25 million, up 84.04% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$5.68 per share and revenue of $213.48 million. These totals would mark changes of -44.16% and +66.26%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lemonade. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% lower. Lemonade is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.